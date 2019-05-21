Texas Pacific Land Trust sues Horizon trustee nominee

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) says it filed a lawsuit against the trustee nominee of activist investor Horizon Kinetic, which has been seeking to install its own trustee and begin selling off TPL's portfolio.

TPL alleges Horizon's nominee, Eric Oliver, "made material misstatements and failed to disclose material information relevant to shareholders."

Horizon, which owns a ~23% stake in TPL, is working with hedge fund SoftVest to back Oliver as a trustee.

The trust also says it has postponed the special shareholders meeting scheduled for May 22 until further notice.