Texas pipeline protesters face 10 years in prison under proposed law

Oil pipeline protesters who interrupt operations or damage equipment could face up to 10 years in prison under a bill approved this week by both chambers of the Texas state legislature.

The Texas Oil & Gas Association applauded its passage and said the bill provides property owners and pipeline companies "greater protections against intentional damage, delays, and stoppages caused by illegal activity," while environmental groups call the legislation an assault on free speech.

Publicly traded companies active in Texas pipelines include KMI, EPD, PAA, ET, PSX, MMP