BHP grows more bullish on long-term electric vehicle prospects

BHP (BHP) raises its forecasts for the global adoption and sales of electric vehicles but warns that growth will occur only as fast as the development of charging infrastructure.

BHP now estimates that at least 132 million EVs will be on the world's roads in 2035, comprising at least 7% of the world's light vehicle fleet in 2035 vs. 5% in previous estimations.

By 2050, the company forecasts 27% light vehicles on the world's roads to be EVs, up from its earlier forecast of 21%.

BHP attributes the new estimates to declining battery costs and rising interest among automakers, particularly in China.

In terms of commodity demand, BHP expects the first 100M EVs on the road to cut global oil demand by 1.3M bbl/day, and its mid-case EV production will provide cumulative net copper demand of 17.3M metric tons out to 2035, an average pace of nearly 1M mt/year.