Sterling extends losses with Brexit uncertainty ahead

It's likely the final throw of the dice for a prime minister who has run out of options.

Theresa May's proposal to give MPs a vote on putting her Brexit deal to a referendum if they would first ratify her EU divorce pact appears to have fallen flat on its face.

The calls for her resignation are now getting louder, with sterling off another 0.3% to $1.2663, amid risk of renewed U.K. turmoil and uncertainty.

May's Tory party is also bracing for defeat in European elections on Thursday - a poll the U.K. wasn't meant to take part in and has been forced to due to the Brexit delay.

