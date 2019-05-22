Fed minutes eyed for 'patience' consensus

Minutes from the Fed's last meeting will be released this afternoon, but with four members of the board due to speak today, the broad strokes will likely already be known.

Investors are eyeing how much consensus there was at the FOMC on Chair Jerome Powell's statement that there was no strong will to move rates in either direction.

Eric Rosengren said yesterday that the downside risks to the U.S. economy are enough to convince him of the patience required on policy and James Bullard announced overnight that the rate hike back in December may have "slightly overdone it."