Futures dip on renewed trade tensions

Trade anxiety is setting in again as the U.S. considers cutting off the flow of vital American technology to as many as five Chinese companies including Hikvision, widening the dragnet beyond Huawei to include world leaders in video surveillance.

DJIA futures are down 64 points on the news and shares in Shanghai closed 0.5% lower .

Meanwhile, China's Xi Jinping called for a new "Long March," while ambassador Cui Tiankaion commented on trade talks, saying the U.S. "changes its mind so often."

Oil is down 0.9% at $62.56/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1273/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.42%.

