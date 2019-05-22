Turkey prepares for potential U.S. sanctions

Turkey has a little more than two weeks to decide whether to complete a multibillion-dollar deal for Russian S-400s as the U.S. offers to sell Ankara Raytheon's (NYSE:RTN) Patriot missile defense system, CNBC reports.

At risk: If it goes through with the S-400 deal, Turkey faces removal from Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 program, forfeiture of 100 promised F-35 jets, imposition of U.S. sanctions and potential blowback from NATO.

Turkey’s lira has been sliding in part on concerns over the U.S. penalties, which would hit an economy already in recession after a currency crisis last year.

ETFs: TUR