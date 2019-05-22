China's top airlines seek 737 MAX compensation

The calls for 737 MAX compensation are growing as China's three biggest airlines - Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY), China Southern (NYSE:ZNH) and China Eastern - requested payments from Boeing (NYSE:BA) for losses incurred by the grounding and delayed deliveries of 737 MAX.

China was the first country to ground the jets globally after a crash in Ethiopia killed 157 people in March, in the second such incident for Boeing's newest aircraft.

The compensation requests come as the FAA hosts global regulators in Dallas tomorrow to determine when the grounded 737 Max aircraft will return to the air.