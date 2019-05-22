Southwest mechanics dispute ends as American's heats up

Southwest Airlines' (NYSE:LUV) mechanics union and its members have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a tentative contract agreement with the airline, ending seven years of labor negotiations fraught with legal disputes and flight disruptions.

The agreement, which brought to a close one of the most disruptive labor disputes to hit a top-four U.S. airline in more than a decade, came a day after American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) said it was filing a labor-related lawsuit against its mechanics.

Analysts have highlighted labor issues as a main concern for airlines this year, in addition to rising fuel costs and the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets.