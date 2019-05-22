Qualcomm practices violated antitrust law

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh has sided with the FTC in an antitrust case, saying Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) "strangled competition" by charging unreasonably high royalties for its patents.

She ordered Qualcomm to renegotiate licensing agreements with customers free of unfair tactics - such as threatening to cut off access to its chips - and said it can't sign exclusive supply agreements with smartphone makers like Apple, which last month settled a lawsuit and agreed to continue paying licensing fees.

The decision could challenge the company's business model and will require Qualcomm to submit to monitoring for the next seven years.