Carvana prices common stock and senior notes offering

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) has priced the private placement of an additional $250M of its 8.875% senior notes due October 1, 2023 at 100.500% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest from April 1, 2019, representing a yield to call of 8.693%.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.875% per year, payable semi-annually on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2019.

The offering of the new notes will take place on or about May 24.

Carvana also upsized and pricing of its equity offering of 4.2M shares (from 3.5M) of its Class A common stock at $65.00 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 630K shares of its Class A common stock.

Previously: Carvana announces common stock and notes offering (May 20)