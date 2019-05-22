Ford tests bipedal robots for autonomous delivery

Ford (NYSE:F) is working on a way to resolve what self-driving researchers refer to as “the last 50-foot problem," with a delivery robot called Digit, an android with two stork-like legs and arms capable of carrying a 40-pound load.

The automaker would like to deploy Digit delivery robots as early as 2021, alongside the planned introduction of its autonomous vehicle fleets to ferry people and packages around the clock.

"We're going to have an AV fleet out there, and my goal is to get robots to be able to be there and ready at the same time," said Craig Stephens, director of controls and automation in Ford's research and advanced engineering.