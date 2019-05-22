Lowe's gross margin contraction in Q1 weigh on FY2019 earnings guidance, shares down 9% premarket

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reports comparable-store sales rose 3.5% in Q1 vs. consensus of +3%.

Comp for the U.S. home improvement business grew 4.2%.

Gross margin rate down 165 bps to 31.46%.

SG&A expense rate improved 89 bps to 21.77%.

Merchandise inventory +13.8% to $15.03B.

Home improvement and hardware stores -152 Y/Y to 2,002.

The company repurchased $818M of stock and paid $385M in dividends during the quarter.

FY2019 Guidance: Total sales: ~+2%; Comparable-store sales: ~+3%; Operating margin rate: +310 bps to +345 bps; Adjusted operating rate: +20 bps to +50 bps; Tax rate: ~24%; Diluted EPS: $5.54 to $5.74; Adjusted EPS: $5.45 to $5.65.

LOW -8.77% premarket.

