Target +8.7% on earnings beat

Target (NYSE:TGT) reports comparable-store sales rose 4.8% in Q1 vs. consensus of +4.1%, driven by traffic growth of 4.3%.

Comparable digital channel sales grew 42% for the quarter and contributed 2.1% points to overall comparable sales growth.

Gross margin rate fell 20 bps to 29.6%.

SG&A expenses rate improved 30 bps to 20.8%.

Operating margin rate grew 20 bps to 6.4%.

EBITDA increased 6.6% to $1.79M.

REDcard penetration down 60 bps to 23.5%.

Number of stores +22 Y/Y to 1,851.

The company repurchased 3.6M shares at an an average price of $76.98 for total consideration of $277M during the quarter.

Q2 Guidance: Comparable sales: low- to mid-single digit growth; GAAP and Adjusted EPS: $1.52 to $1.72.

FY2019 Guidance: Comparable sales: llow- to mid-single digit increase; GAAP and Adjusted EPS: $5.75 to $6.05.

TGT +8.74% premarket.

Previously: Target beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (May 22)