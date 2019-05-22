Stephens hits Activision sidelines on 'CoD' issues

Stephens downgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and trims the target from $47 to $42.

Analyst Jeff Cohen cites last weekend's report that ATVI is swapping out developers on Call of Duty, which could create "divided attention" for the developers and a "rushed timeline/short time" between releases that could impact performance.

Cohen says the pipeline issues make the "bull case look like less of a certainty."

ATVI shares are down 1.4% pre-market to $42.86.

ATVI has a Bearish Quant rating, Bullish SA Authors' rating, and an Outperform Sell Side rating.