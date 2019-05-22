Advance Auto Parts higher on earnings beat, reaffirms FY2019 guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reports comparable-store sales rose 2.7% in Q1.

Adjusted gross margin rate increased 37 bps to 44.6%, primarily driven by favorable product margin and improved inventory management.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate leveraged 8 bps to 36.4%.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 46 bps to 8.3%.

Store count -98 Y/Y to 5,077.

Operating cash flow grew 32.8% to $204.5M and free cash flow +19.9% to $143.2M.

The Company repurchased 0.8M shares for $127.2M during the quarter.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $9.65B to $9.8B; Comparable-store sales: 1% to 2.5%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 8% to 8.4%; Tax rate: 24% to 26%; Capex: $250 to $300M; Free cash flow: minimum $650M.

AAP +2.29% premarket.

Previously: Advance Auto Parts beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (May 22)