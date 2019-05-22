CIBC Q2 boosted by commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets

CIBC (NYSE:CM) fiscal Q2 earnings reflect growth in Capital Markets and U.S. and Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, partly offset by a decline in Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking.

Plans to seek approval from Toronto Stock Exchange to buy up to 9M shares, or about 2% of its outstanding common shares, over the next year.

Q2 adjusted EPS of C$2.97 (US$2.22), missing the consensus estimate of C$2.98, improved from C$2.95 in the year-ago quarter; declined from C$3.01 in fiscal Q1 2019.

Q2 Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking adjusted net income of C$463M (US$346M) fell from C$586M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$328M increased from C$310M a year ago, while U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$176M improved from C$142M a year ago.

Q2 Capital Markets adjusted income of C$279M rose from C$249M a year ago.

Q2 adjusted return on equity of 15.9% fell from 16.0% a year ago; common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.2% was unchanged Y/Y and Q/Q.

