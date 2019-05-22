Barrick makes $285M buyout offer for Acacia Mining

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) offers to acquire all shares it does not already own in Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) for $285M through a share for share exchange of 0.153 Barrick shares for each ordinary Acacia share.

Barrick says the government of Tanzania has refused to enter into an agreement directly with Acacia after negotiating for two years to seek a basis for a settlement of Acacia's long-running tax dispute with the country.

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow recently said Acacia was not cooperating in the negotiations, prompting criticism from Acacia.