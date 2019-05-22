Novartis triplet therapy shows positive action in mid-stage asthma studies

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces successful results from two Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating its inhaled combination of indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate (IND/GLY/MF), delivered with the Breezhaler device, for the once-daily treatment of asthma. The data were presented at the American Thoracic Society International Congress in Dallas, TX.

In the CQVM149B2208 study, both doses of IND/GLY/MF met the primary endpoint with statistically significant improvements in peak FEV1 (measure of lung function) compared to twice-daily salmeterol/fluticasone propionate (GlaxoSmithKline's Advair HFA).

In the CQVM149B2209 study, IND/GLY/MF also met the primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in lung function (FEV1) for both morning and evening administrations versus placebo over 14 days.

Phase 3 studies are in process.