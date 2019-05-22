GEO Group refinances Ravenhall with $318M notes offering

GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) closes an offering of A$461.6M (US$317.8M) amount of non-recourse senior secured notes due 2042 to refinance debt related to Ravenhall Correctional Centre in Australia.

The notes were issued by Ravenhall Finance in a private placement, have a coupon and yield to maturity of 4.23%, and an expected final maturity date of March 31, 2042.

Net proceeds were used to refinance the outstanding non-recourse senior secured debt balance associated with the development of the Ravenhall Correctional Centre in Australia.

The 1,300-bed Ravenhall facility was developed by a GEO-led group comprised of GEO Group Australia, John Holland Construction, and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) under a contract with the state of Victoria.