Analog Devices -1.9% as Huawei softens outlook

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) drops 1.9% on Q2 beats with a downside Q3 outlook that has revenue of $1.45-1.55B (consensus: $1.56B) and EPS of $1.15-1.29 (consensus: $1.38).

The soft outlook is due to potential impact from the U.S. Huawei actions.

Key management quote: "At this time, we have ceased shipments of products to that company, and we are currently reviewing our ability to resume shipments under the recently announced temporary general license."

Q2 revenue breakdown: Industrial, $763.5M (estimate: $745.1M); Auto, $249.8M (estimate: $242.5M); Consumer, $153.7M (estimate: $161.4M); Comm, $359.6M (estimate: $351.4M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.6%, slightly above the 70.3% estimate, and operating margin was 41.5% versus 41.3%.

Cash from operations was $671M with FCF of $596M. Capex totaled $75M.

Earnings call starts at 10 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Analog Devices beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (May. 22 2019)