Brookfield Asset Management renews stock buyback program

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) gets approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid to buy up to 82.5M class A limited voting shares, representing about 10% of the public float of Brookfield's outstanding class A shares.

Under the prior normal course issuer bid, which started on May 24, 2019, Brookfield has purchased 1.32M class A shares on the TSX and 3.42M of class A shares on the NYSE as of May 17, 2019.

Weighted average price that Brookfield paid per class A share acquired under the bid was US$41.45.