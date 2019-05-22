Sasol cost estimate for Lake Charles plant soars by ~$1B

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -11.4% pre-market after raising the cost estimate of its Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana by ~$1B to as much as $12.9B.

SSL now estimates the total capital cost for the project, which will convert natural gas into ethylene, at $12.6B-$12.9B, including a $300M contingency.

Just three months ago, SSL anticipated costs in the $11.6B-$11.8B range.

The company says its review of the project revealed oversights such as duplicate credits and overlooked contracts, adjustments for potential insurance claims, procurement back-charges, and remaining work and repairs.

SSL says the cost increase does not alter its capital allocation strategy, and it maintains its plan to reduce balance sheet gearing towards 30% followed by an increase in the dividend payout ratio to 40% by 2023.

The cost increase shows "lackluster controls and oversight throughout the four to five years LCCP has been in design and construction," says Avior Capital analyst Wade Napier. "Sasol needs to address its leadership and culture."