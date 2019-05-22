On the Move

Hexcel rises on financial outlook

|About: Hexcel Corporation (HXL)|By:, SA News Editor

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) +1.8% premarket after announcing its financial outlook through 2021, as well as longer term targets.

The company expects adjusted diluted EPS to grow at a double-digit compounded annual growth rate and total sles to grow at a CAGR of 6%-9%.

"We expect continued expansion of free cash flow generation, providing a total of $1.8 billion between 2019 and 2023 which will be available for continued investment in organic growth, for strategic acquisitions, and to return to shareholders," said CEO Nick Stanage.

