UniQure nabs patents covering AMT-130 in Europe

The European Patent Office has issued UniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) two new patents covering AMT-130, the Company’s gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Huntington’s disease.

The claims as granted cover the RNA constructs specifically designed to target exon1 and the embedding of these Huntington’s disease RNA sequences into the miR451 scaffold, which is exclusively licensed to uniQure from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

The claims also cover certain expression cassettes comprising the RNA constructs and the use of gene therapy vectors including AAV vectors encompassing the described expression cassettes.