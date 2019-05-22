Medtronic's Symplicity device shows positive effect in high-risk hypertension patients

Results from two studies showed a treatment benefit for Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) Symplicity renal denervation system in patients with hypertensive heart disease. The data were presented at EuroPCR in Paris.

A physician-sponsored, company-funded study showed that the use of Symplicity was associated with reduced occurrence of subclinical atrial fibrillation (AF) in a small subset of high-risk patients with hypertensive heart disease over a median follow-up period of more than two years. Specifically, the rate of subclinical AF in patients receiving renal denervation (RDN) was 19% compared to 47% for the sham procedure.

New data from the SYMPLICITY Registry, the largest registry documenting the safety and effectiveness of MDT's renal denervation systems in patients with uncontrolled hypertension in a real-world setting, showed significant reductions in both office and ambulatory blood pressure that were sustained for up to three years post-procedure. The three-year results were based on more than 2,300 patients.

The company's Symplicity Spyral device is approved in more than 50 countries, but not is not yet commercially available in the U.S., Japan and Canada.