VF Corp. -6.5% after issuing guidance ex-jeans business

VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) falls 6.5% in premarket trading as it issues guidance for fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS of $3.30-$3.35.

The range reflects estimated growth of 15%-17% compared with historical results excluding Kontoor Brands.

May not compare with consensus estimate of $4.25 due to the separation of its jeans business, Kontoor Brands.

Sees FY2020 revenue of $11.7B-$11.8B; again, may not compare with consensus estimate of $14.6B.

Fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of 60 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 59 cents and compares with 67 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $3.21B rose 6% Y/Y from $3.05B; beat consensus estimate by $10M.

Conference call at 8:30 AM.