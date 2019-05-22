Saudi signs LNG purchase deal with Sempra, takes stake in Port Arthur project

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) confirms it signed a heads of agreement with Saudi Aramco to supply 5M mt/year of liquefied natural gas over 20 years from its Port Arthur LNG export project.

Included in the initial agreement is a 25% equity investment by Aramco into the project's Phase 1 development; the value of the deal is not disclosed.

The agreement does not specify if Aramco plans to trade the gas or use it domestically, but President and CEO Amin Nasser has outlined the company's goals to become a top LNG trader.

Aramco sees annual demand for LNG rising ~4%/year and reaching 500M metric tons annually by 2035.