Valeritas up 38% premarket on positive V-Go data

Thinly traded micro cap Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) is up 38% premarket on increased volume in reaction to new data from the VERDICT study, a real-world retrospective analysis of electronic medical records from a large diabetes center.

Patients with HbA1c levels greater than 9% are considered to have poor diabetes control. After five months of V-Go use, reductions in HbA1c of 1.5% were observed.

V-Go is a disposable insulin delivery device (patch) that is placed on the skin where it delivers basal/bolus insulin over a 24-hour period.