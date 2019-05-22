Citi sees $36 Tesla bear case

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli sees an increasing chance that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares will drop more than 80% due to "lingering demand/FCF concerns" despite the recent capital raise and stock pullback.

The analyst cuts his regular Tesla PT from $238 to $191 and outlines three potential scenarios: a 40% chance (up from 35%) of the $36 full bear scenario, a 55% chance of a moderate bull scenario at $253, and a 5% chance (down from 10%) of a full bull at $760.

Yesterday, Morgan Stanley cut its worst-case scenario Tesla target from $97 to $10.