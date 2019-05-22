Stein Mart sees comp sales rising in H2; share +4.5%

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) rises 4.5% in premarket trading as the retail chain expects results to improve in H2.

“Looking forward, with our 2019 sales-driving initiatives rolling out this fall, we believe that our comp sales trends and results will improve in the second half," said CEO Hunt Hawkins.

Sees Q2 results dented by slow selling so far in May and shifting its 12-hour sale event to Q1.

Q1 comparable sales decreased 1.7%.

Q1 net income of $4.0M, or 8 cents per share, fell from $7.3M, or 16 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net sales of $314.2M declined from $326.6M a year ago due to lower comparable sales and fewer stores operating during the quarter.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

