Edwards mitral valve repair system shows positive effect in open-label study

New six-month data from a study called CLASP evaluating Edwards Lifesciences' (NYSE:EW) PASCAL transcatheter valve repair system in patients with clinically significant mitral valve regurgitation (MR) despite optimal medical treatment showed a treatment benefit. The results were presented at EuroPCR in Paris.

81% of patients with mild or none/trace MR and 98% of those with moderate/severe MR experienced sustained positive outcomes at six months, including significant improvements in functional status, exercise capability and quality of life measures.

At day 30 post-procedure, the major adverse event rate was 6.5% with no cases of stroke or heart attack.

PASCAL is CE Mark'd but is not yet commercially available in the U.S. The FDA has signed off on a pivotal trial called CLASP IIF in symptomatic heart failure patients with moderate/severe functional MR. Enrollment should commence in the coming months. Another study, CLASP IID, in patients with symptomatic primary MR, is underway.