Buy the dip in Lowe's - Baird

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is down 9% in premarket action after a Q1 earnings miss, highlighted by a slimming gross margin.
Acknowledging this disappointment, Baird bull Peter Benedict is nevertheless telling clients to take advantage of the selloff by adding to long-term positions. He figures about 40 basis points of the 165 point margin decline is thanks to tariff-related cost pressure as well as ineffective legacy pricing and promotions.
Operations continue to improve, he says, but these things don't always go in a straight line.
He maintains his Outperform rating and $133 price target (33% upside from this morning's levels).
The average Sell-side rating on Lowe's is quite bullish, while the average Seeking Alpha author rating is closer to Neutral. The Quant rating is Very Bullish.
