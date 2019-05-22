Affimed bails on AFM11; shares down 9% premarket

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) plans to focus its R&D investments on advancing clinical trials for innate cell engager candidates, AFM13 and AFM24 and also provides corporate updates.

As part of strategic plan, Affimed will terminate the Phase 1 clinical program of AFM11, a CD19/CD3-targeting bispecific T cell engager.

The Company also received a milestone payment from Genentech, under its research collaboration to develop and commercialize natural killer cell engager-based immunotherapeutics based on Affimed’s ROCK platform to treat multiple cancers.

Clinical study updates of AFM13 as monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) will be highlighted in oral and poster presentations at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML).

Affimed anticipates completing IND-enabling studies of AFM24 (EGFR/CD16A) by mid-year 2019 to support the initiation of first-in-human study of AFM24 in H2.

Dr. Martin Treder intends to step down as Chief Scientific Officer to pursue new opportunities.