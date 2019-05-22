Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) will buy a total of $100M of its class A common stock under an accelerated stock repurchase transaction.

Enters into a definitive agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, under which Green Dot will receive an initial delivery of ~1.7M shares.

Green Dot +0.4% in premarket trading.

Final number to be repurchased and the aggregate cost per share to Green Dot will be based on Green Dot's volume-weighted average stock price during the term of the transaction, which is expected to be completed in 2019.

On May 8, Green Dot shares fell 29% after slashing its guidance.