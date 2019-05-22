OncoSec's TAVO shows encouraging action in mid-stage TNBC study

Preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-890, evaluating the combination of OncoSec Medical's (NASDAQ:ONCS) TAVO (intratumoral IL-12) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic chemo-resistant triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) showed a positive effect.

50% (n=5/10) of treated patients who had received an average of 3.5 prior lines of chemo showed tumor reductions of at least 20% at month 3. Two were partial responders, one with a 66% tumor reduction, while four had stable cancer, implying a disease control rate of 60% (n=6/10). By comparison, Keytruda as monotherapy showed a 5.3% response rate in the same patient population (KEYNOTE-086).

Enrollment is ongoing.