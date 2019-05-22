Union Gaming positive on Red Rock Resorts amid 'unfair' China coupling

Union Gaming upgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to a Buy rating from Neutral and hikes its price target by $2 to $32.

"We see an attractive entry point after the shares have been unfairly coupled to the negative China sentiment impacting the large-cap Vegas based casino companies," notes analyst John DeCree.

"We have been mostly constructive on our outlook for RRR following the completion of its development cycle and finally see a compelling entry point with long-term upside," he adds.

Union Gaming's fresh Buy rating on RRR compares to the Sell-side average rating of Outperform and Quant Rating of Very Bearish. SA authors aren't covering RRR at the moment.