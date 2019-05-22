UPS deal with Clean Energy Fuels marks largest-ever U.S. RNG purchase

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +19% pre-market on news that UPS agrees to purchase 170M gallon equivalents of renewable natural gas through 2026.

The companies say the deal is the largest commitment for use of renewable natural gas by any company in the U.S., with a range of 22.5M-25M gallon equivalents per year.

UPS says it has used more than 28M gallons of RNG in its ground fleet since 2014, meaning the company soon will use nearly as much RNG in one year as it has used over the past five years combined as a result of the CLNE deal.