No fear from Target positive for retail

There are some significant pullouts from Target's (NYSE:TGT) earnings report today that could be positive for the retail sector in general.

The retailer pointed to a "healthy economic backdrop" as transaction rose 4.3% and digital sales skyrocketed 42% Y/Y. Crucially, Target called out the baby and toys businesses as outperformers following a long period when bankruptcy closeouts impacted pricing and sales. Also, by backing its full-year guidance, Target showed no fear in the face of 25% tariffs on footwear and apparel imports from China. Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are all slightly higher in premarket trading amid a session during which S&P 500 futures are pointing lower.

Shares of Target are up 6.59% premarket to $76.80. The 52-week high is $90.39.

