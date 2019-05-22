On the Move

QCOM, PSTG and VFC among premarket losers

|About: Affimed N.V. (AFMD)|By:, SA News Editor

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS-31% on pricing equity offering.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO-30% on announcing public offering.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) -27%.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG-18% on Q1 earnings.

JMU (NASDAQ:JMU) -16%.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA-13% as Morgan Stanley outlines China exposure.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) -14%.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT-13% on pricing upsized equity offering.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL-12% after raising the cost estimate of its Lake Charles chemicals project.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM-10% after practicing violated antitrust law.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN-10% on Q1 earnings.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD-10% on termination of AFM11 program.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) -9% on pricing follow-on stock offering.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) -8%.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW-8% on Q1 earnings.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC-7% on Q4 earnings.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO-6% on pricing stock offering.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL-5% on Q2 earnings.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox