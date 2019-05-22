QCOM, PSTG and VFC among premarket losers

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) -31% on pricing equity offering.
Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) -30% on announcing public offering.
Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) -27%.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) -18% on Q1 earnings.
JMU (NASDAQ:JMU) -16%.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) -13% as Morgan Stanley outlines China exposure.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) -14%.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) -13% on pricing upsized equity offering.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -12% after raising the cost estimate of its Lake Charles chemicals project.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) -10% after practicing violated antitrust law.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) -10% on Q1 earnings.
Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) -10% on termination of AFM11 program.
Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) -9% on pricing follow-on stock offering.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) -8%.
Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) -8% on Q1 earnings.
V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) -7% on Q4 earnings.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) -6% on pricing stock offering.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) -5% on Q2 earnings.
