Tencent, Riot developing mobile 'League of Legends'

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) and Riot Games have worked for over a year on the mobile version that could release in 2019, according to Reuters sources.

Tencent reportedly approached Riot years ago about taking the game mobile. Riot declined, and Tencent developed the similar Honour of Kings for China, which became a massive hit.

The decade-old desktop game brought in $1.4B in revenue last year, down 21% Y/Y, according to Statista data.

Tencent bought a majority stake in Riot in 2011 then made it fully owned in 2015.