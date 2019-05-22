NetEase shows pipeline at product launch event

NetEase (NTES -1.9% ) showed off a heavy pipeline of PC and mobile games at its fifth annual product launch, with more than 50 new products showcased.

Among the news is IP partnerships with companies including Marvel and The Pokémon Company that will lead to new licensed opportunities.

NetEase is also building out its own IP, including four new Onmyoji spin-off games (including Onmyoji: The Card Game and simulation game Onmyoji: Yokai Koya) and related entertainment, including a musical, film, cartoon series and merchandise.

Other new titles for China and overseas: collectible card game Unknown Future, shooter Super Mecha Champions, sports game Champion of the Fields, massively multiplayer The Bloody Tales 2, RPGs Ghost World Chronicles and and Masterwork Apocalypse, and adventure game Rover Rage.