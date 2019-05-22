Stocks edge lower amid lingering trade concerns

Stocks open slightly lower on renewed worries over a possible escalation in the U.S.-China trade war following reports that the Trump administration is considering imposing sanctions on more Chinese companies; S&P and Dow both -0.4% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

European bourses also edge lower, with France's CAC -0.4% , Germany's DAX -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE trades flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.5% .

In U.S. corporate news, Lowe's -10% after disappointing Q1 earnings while Target +8.2% as its earnings and revenue topped analyst expectations and same-store sales also beat estimates, and Qualcomm -9.9% after a federal judge ruled the company's practices violate antitrust regulations.

A look at the S&P 500 sectors shows relative weakness in the energy (-0.6%) and consumer discretionary (-0.5%) groups while communication services (+0.1%) is the lone sector trading higher.

Later today, the Fed will release the minutes from its May 1 policy meeting.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 2.23% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.41%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 98.02.