Argenx to add two programs to pipeline

At its R&D Day today, argenx (ARGX +0.5% ) will present data on two new pipeline candidates: ARGX-117, a next-generation complement-targeting antibody against C2 and ARGX-118, an antibody targeting a protein called Galectin-10 that plays a key role in severe asthma, in-licensed from Belgian outfit VIB.

The company has also exercised its second exclusive license to Halozyme's (HALO -0.2% ) ENHANZE technology for ARGX-117. Under the terms of the agreement, it will pay HALO $10M upfront, up to $160M in milestones and mid-single-digit royalties on net sales.

It expects to launch ARGX-113 (efgartigimod) in the U.S. by late 2021 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (if approved).