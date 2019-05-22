White House considering economist Judy Shelton for Fed - WSJ

Economist Judy Shelton has been interviewed by White House officials for a potential nomination to the Federal Reserve, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the search process.

In the weeks before the 2016 election, Shelton criticized the Fed for its low-rate policies, saying they were boosting the fortunes of the wealthy and corporations at the expense of American workers and retirees.

That's not the case now."The picture has changed because the rest of the pro-growth agenda kicking in," she said, noting that President Trump's tax and regulatory policies have increased growth without raising inflation.

She says she would like to change the way the Fed currently implements its monetary policy decisions. "We can talk about whether rates should go up or down," she said. "I would like to see more market-determined rates."

Before the financial crisis the Fed altered the federal funds rate by adjusting the level of reserves in the banking system. After the crisis, it boosts or cuts interest rates though the the interest in pays on those reserves.

President Trump hasn't yet said whether he'll nominate Shelton; a number of candidates are being interviewed for the two open Fed seats.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Derek Kan, an adviser in the Department of Transportation, is being considered for one of the slots.