More on KLX Energy Services Q1 mixed results

KLX Energy Services (KLXE +2.1% ) reports Q1 sales increase 1.3% sequentially to $145.8M due to increase in number of new customers, the breadth of services and contributions from acquisitions in Northeast/Mid-Con and Rocky Mountains segments.

The sales increase was offset by lower revenues in the Southwest segment on slow ramp-up of completion activities in February and early March, and low utilization due to weak pricing environment.

Adjusted operating margin declines ~215bps to 5.1% with adj. EBITDA margin compressing ~110bps to 18.3%.

For Q2, the Company expects sales to increase ~25% Q/Q to $180M, ~55% increase in adjusted EBITDA to ~$41M and EPS of around $0.80/share.

For 2019, forecasts revenues to increase by ~60% to $800M, with adj. EBITDA of ~$200M and EPS of ~$4.50

