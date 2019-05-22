737 MAX recertification exposes regulatory rift

Europe's aviation safety agency has set out strict conditions before it will allow Boeing's (BA -0.8% ) 737 MAX back into the skies, in a sign of the depth of the rift emerging among global regulators after two deadly crashes.

The conditions are: that any design changes by Boeing are EASA approved and mandated; that an additional independent design review being conducted by the agency is completed; and that MAX flight crews "have been adequately trained."

News of the conditions will heap further pressure on the FAA, ahead of a meeting of global regulators in Texas tomorrow to review Boeing's application to get the MAX back in the air.