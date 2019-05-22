Range Resources pledges future with zero emissions

Range Resources (RRC -1.9% ) commits to a future with zero greenhouse gas emissions, announcing the goal in the release of its first-ever Corporate Sustainability Report.

The report does not disclose a timeline for the goal to be achieved but marks the progress RRC already has made, including a 70% reduction in the company's leak ratio and a 153% recycled water rate.

RRC says changes in the ways it produces natural gas have led to an 8% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the past year even as production rose 8%, and methane emissions were 0.05% of natural gas production in 2018.