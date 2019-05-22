Generali said to be in talks for $2.2B of MetLife assets - Bloomberg

Italy's Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF) is reportedly in early talks to buy MetLife's (MET -0.6% ) central European assets, as it seeks to acquire assets in high-growth markets, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The business, which may be worth more than EUR 2B ($2.2B) is concentrated in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania.

Generali has said it has several billion euros it could spend on deals and internal growth initiatives by 2021.

Earlier this year, it bought assets in Slovenia, insurance portfolios in Hungary and Slovakia, and has signed a bancassurance agreement with UniCredit SpA to strengthen its position in central and eastern Europe.

