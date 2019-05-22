Skyline Champion +6% on Q4 mixed results

Skyline Champion (SKY +6.7% ) reported Q4 sales increase of 23% Y/Y to $327.68M; and total homes sold increased 13% to 5,066.

Net sales growth was driven by an increase in the number of homes sold as well as an increase in average selling price per home sold. The number of U.S. factory-built homes sold by Skyline Champion in Q4 grew by 15% to 4,837 with U.S. ASPs increasing by 17% to $61,100.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 395 bps to 20.3%; and operating income improved by 92 bps to 4.1%.

Adj. EBITDA was $24.15M (+85.9% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 250 bps to 7.4%.

SG&A expenses were $53.09M (+51.4% Y/Y)and as percentage of sales 16.2% up by 303 bps.

Total backlog was $143M as of March 30, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $65.23M, compared to $31.62M a year ago.

Company has Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $126.63M as of March 30, 2019.

